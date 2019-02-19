Press freedom caravan sa Europa, dili tungod ni Ressa – Andanar

Mipalag ang Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) ang pasangil sa oposisyon nga giingong nagdali ang Palasyo sa paglimpiyo sa international community ang gihimong pag-sikop ni Rappler Chief Executive Officer Maria Ressa.

Matud ni PCOO secretary Martin Andanar nga dili ang isyu ni Ress ang sentro sa ilang information drive sa Europa kun dili ang “involuntary disappearances”, ang isyu sa anti-communist terrorist groups ug uban pa.

Miingon si Andanar, nga duha ka adlaw nga mibiya ang delegasyon sa PCOO sa Europe sa wala pa gihimo ang pagsikop ni Ressa ug tungod kay anaa sa gawas sa nasud kini , iyang gimanduan ang delegasyon nga tubagon ang mga posibleng pangutana nga adunay kalambigitan ni Ressa.

Matud niya nga walay kalibutan ang PCOO sa kaso ni Ressa sa panahun nga giandam nila ang Europe caravan.

“The officials of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) sent to Europe are part of the government’s official delegation to clarify the issue on “involuntary disappearances,” anti-communist terrorist groups, among others.

The arrest of Ms. Maria Ressa happened two days after the official delegation left for Europe. Nobody from the delegation was aware it was coming. In any case, it is just natural for me to instruct the PCOO officials in Europe to answer possible queries about Ms. Ressa,” matud ni Andanar.