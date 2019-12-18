Presidential Gold Cup lalarga sa SLLP

MAGSISILBING host ang Manila Jockey Club, Inc. sa 47th PCSO Presidential Gold Cup ngayong Disyembre 22 sa San Lazaro Leisure Park sa Carmona, Cavite.

Isang pirmahan ng Memorandum of Agreement ang isinagawa sa Manila Golf and Country Club para ipormalisa ang pagsasagawa ng event na dinaluhan ng mga opisyales ng MJC, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) at ng Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom).

“The Gold Cup is indeed a prestigious race. This annual tradition, which brings together the PCSO, Philracom, private racing clubs and the local racing community, has to be maintained. I am confident that despite the challenges we are presently facing, we will come out stronger and more creative in fulfilling our mandate to the people and continue our support to the racing industry,” sabi ni Col. Royina Marzan Garma, PCSO General Manager.

Nagpahayag din ng commitment at pagsuporta si Andrew Sanchez, chairman ng Philracom, sa mga programa ng PCSO para sa industriya ng horse racing.

Sinabi naman ni Atty. Alfonso G. Reyno III, pangulo at CEO ng MJC na “MJC is very proud and honored to host the Presidential Gold Cup at San Lazaro. As representatives of the private sector, we assure the PCSO and Philracom that we will do our share to encourage growth and further the development of Philippine horse racing. We join the Bayang Karerista in applauding the PCSO for their continued support to the industry.”

Maglalaban-laban ang mga locally-bred runner para sa P5,000,000 premyo na ikakalat sa magkakampeon hanggang sa 4th placer.

Mag-uuwi ang champion horse ng P3 million grand prize, kasama ang additional P1 million bonus prize mula sa Philracom at P200,000 cash incentive sa winning breeder.

Ang mga kabayong kalahok ay sina Supersonic (JB Guce/Leonardo Javier Jr.; Summer Romance (JG Serrano/Narciso Morales); Hiway One (PM Cabalejo/ Cool Summer Farm); Sepfourteen (JA Guce/SC Stockfarm Inc.); Pangalusian Island (Dan Camanero/Wilbert Tan); Greatwall (Pat Dilema/Robert Ramirez); Scarborough Shoal (CP Henson/Francisco Paolo Crisostomo) at si Princess Eowyn (JB Hernandez/Edward Vincent Diokno).