PPE ni Parks, Maika bongga

MAKULAY at fashionable na personal protective equipment (PPE) ang ibinahagi ni PBA star Bobby Parks Jr. para sa mga medical fronliner na lumalaban sa coronavirus disease.

Katuwang ang kanyang girlfriend na si Maika, nagpadala ang mga ito ng PPE sa Veterans Memorial Medical Center sa Quezon City.

“Dont just receive blessings, but be a blessing.’ @riveramaika and I wanted to help and thank our Frontliners for the sacrifice and hard work they’ve been putting in fighting this Covid-19 virus,” mesahe ni TNT KaTropa forward Parks.

“May God bless yall and once again, maraming salamat sa mga Frontliners.” (JAT)