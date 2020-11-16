Porter arestado

Arestado nitong Lunes (Manila time) sa Ohio, USA si Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. dahil sa “improperly handling of a firearms in a motor vehicle”, ayon sa Mahoning County Sherriff records.

Sa inilabas na pahayag ng Cavaliers, “we are aware of the situation involving Kevin Porter Jr. and are in the process of gathering information. We have spoken with Kevin and will continue to address this privately with him as the related process evolves.”

Nakalabas naman ang 2019 NBA first-round draft pick nang magpiyansa ito ng $4,000.

Si Porter ay ika-30th overall pick noong 2019 NBA Draft at may average na 10 points, 3.2 rebounds at 2.2 assist kasama ang Cavaliers. (JAToralba)