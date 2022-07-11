Populasyon ng mundo sa Nobyembre abot 8 bilyon — UN

Tinataya ng United Nations (UN) na aabot sa walong bilyon ang populasyon sa buong mundo pagsapit ng Nobyembre.

Sa pinakahuling tantya ng UN, sisirit ang populasyon ng mundo sa 8.5 bilyon sa 2030; 9.7 bilyon sa 2050 at 10.4 bilyon sa 2080.

“This year’s World Population Day falls during a milestone year, when we anticipate the birth of the Earth’s eight billionth inhabitant. This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates,” ani UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Samantala, tinataya rin ng UN na malalagpasan ng India ang China sa 2023 bilang may pinakamataas na populasyon sa daigdig. (Mark Joven Delantar)