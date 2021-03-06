Pope Francis sa Iraq visit: Tigilan na ang karahasan

Nanawagan si Pope Francis na tigilan na ang karahasan at extremism, sa kanyang pahayag sa papal visit sa Iraq.

“May there be an end to acts of violence and extremism, factions and intolerance,” ani ng Santo Papa sa kanyang talumpati sa presidential palace sa Baghdad.

Dumating si Pope Francis sa nasabing bansa nitong Biyernes kung saan sinalubong siya ni Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi.

Sinabi pa ng lider ng Simbahang Katolika, “The age-old presence of Christians in this land, and their contributions to the life of the nation, constitute a rich heritage that they wish to continue to place at the service of all.”

Hinikayat din nito ang mga opisyal ng Iraq na labanan ang korapsyon at hindi wastong paggamit ng kapangyarihan.