Pope Francis pinasasagip mga mahihirap

Nasasaktan ang Diyos kapag walang interes sa mga dukha. Ito ang mensahe ni Pope Francis sa Christmas Eve mass sa St. Peter’s Basilica.

The pope condemned the neglect migrants face as the “shipwreck of civilization.” Francis spent time with refugee…

Nanawagan din siya sa publiko na pahalagahan ang “maliliit na bagay sa buhay” at suportahan ang mahihirap.

“On this night of love, may we have only one fear: that of offending God’s love, hurting him by despising the poor with our indifference,” pahayag niya.

“Brothers and sisters, standing before the crib, we contemplate what is central, beyond all the lights and decorations, which are beautiful. We contemplate the child,” dagdag niya. “Jesus asks us to rediscover and value the little things in life.” (IS)