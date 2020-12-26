Pope Francis pinagdasal mga binagyo sa ‘Pinas

Proteksyon para sa mga biktima ng sunod-sunod na bagyo sa Pilipinas at Vietnman, habang nasa gitna ng COVID-19 pandemic, ang panalangin ni Pope Francis.

“May the King of Heaven protect all victims of natural disasters in Southeast Asia, especially in the Philippines and Vietnam, where numerous storms have caused flooding, with devastating repercussions on families in terms of loss of life, harm to the environment and consequences for local economies,” dasal ni Pope Francis sa kanyang tradisyunal na Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi speech sa Vatican City.

Umapela din ang Santo Papa sa mga lider ng iba’t ibang bans ana magtulungan upang mabigyan ng COVID-19 vaccine ang mga nangangailanga. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)