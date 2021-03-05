Pope Francis inaprub jubilee year ng Kristiyanismo sa Cebu

Pinagkaloob ni Pope Francis ang hiling ni Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma na ideklara ang Special Jubilee Year sa archdiocese para sa paggunita ng ika-500 anibersaryo ng pagdating ng Kristiyanismo sa lalawigan.

Sa Facebook post nitong Martes, sinabi ng Archdiocese of Cebu na sa pamamagitan ng decree ay inaprubahan ng Santo Papa ang request ng arsobispo na magdeklara ng Special Jubilee Year sa loob ng archdiocese.

“In commemoration of the 500 Years of the Arrival of Christianity in the Archdiocese of Cebu, His Holiness Pope Francis, through a Decree from the Apostolic Penitentiary, has graciously granted the request presented by His Excellency the Most Reverend Jose Palma, Archbishop of Cebu, to declare within the Archdiocese a Special Jubilee Year, along with the attached plenary indulgence,” ayon dito.

Batay sa decree, ang yearlong jubilee celebration sa archdiocese ay magsisimula sa Abril 4, 2021 at matatapos sa April 22, 2022.

Inihayag din ng Archdiocese of Cebu na ilulunsad nito ang mga kasiyahan kaugnay sa selebrasyon kabilang ang pagbubukas ng ‘Holy Door’ ng Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

Isasagawa rin ang katulad na pagdiriwang sa walong simbahan ng archdiocese tulad ng Saints Peter and Paul Parish, San Nicolas Parish at St. Catherine de Alexandria Parish.

Ang iba pang simbahan ay idedeklarang mga pilgrim site gaya ng Sto. Tomas de Villanueva Parish at National Shrine of Our Lady of Rule.

Sa huli sabi pa ng archdiose, “We pray that as the entire Church in the Philippines, and in particular the Church in Cebu, the Cradle of Christianity in the Far-East, looks forward to the fifth centenary of its evangelization, we as a pilgrim People of God we may be stimulated to grow further in our journey of faith by the living coherently the seed of the Gospel planted in us and we may steadfastly proclaim the message of charity, forgiveness, and fraternal solidarity in the service of the common good.” (Issa Santiago)