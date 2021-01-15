Pope Francis, Benedict XVI tinurukan ng COVID-19 bakuna

Naturukan na ng bakuna kontra COVID-19 sina Pope Francis at Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, ayon sa Vatican ngayong Huwebes.

“I can confirm that as part of the vaccination program of the Vatican City State, as of today, the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been administered to Pope Francis and to the Pope Emeritus,” ani Matteo Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office sa isang pahayag.

Una nang inanunsyo ni Pope Francis na balak niyang mabakunahan. Aniya, “It is an ethical choice because you are gambling with your health, with your life, but you are also gambling with the lives of others.”

Kinumpirma rin ni Georg Gaenswein, Private Secretary to Pope emeritus Benedict XVI, na nabakunahan na ang Pope emeritus. (Vienne Angeles)