‘Poorest of the poor’ adtoun sa PCUP
Subling bisitahon sa Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor o PCUP sa umaabot nga mga adlaw ang giilang ‘poorest of the poor areas’ sa mga komunidad sa nasud.
Matid ni PCUP Chairperson Alvin Feliciano, nga ilang gimonitor karon ang mga komunidad nga mas nanginahanglan ug dinaliang tabang.
Ang komunidad nga ‘poorest of the poor’ matud niya nga gilangkuban sa mga pamilyang magdawatan ug suweldo nga ubos sa P10, 481 o natala nga poverty threshold sa National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) nga maglisud pagpalit sa basic food and non-food expenses.
(jess campos)