Ponggay kabogera

UMAAPAW sa kagandahan si Ateneo Lady Eagles team captain Ponggay Gaston sa kanyang social media post na ipinamalas ang kanyang make up skills.

Sa TikTok video na ipinost ng sikat na volleybelle sa kanyang Instagram, ipinakita nito ang kanyang nakakabighaning transformation.

“10 seconds vs 2 hours Starting to experiment with make up TIKTOK SAW IT FIRST, ” sey ng 5-foot-9 skipper.

Hirit pa ni Gaston, “still learning the tricks on how to properly blend, bake, contour, etc. If you guys have any tips, techniques or suggestions PLS SHARE THEM on the comments!!” (JAT)

