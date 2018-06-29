Pondo sa DILG, gipatas-an alang sa federalism campaign

Giawhag ni Abra Rep. JB Bernos ang Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) nga hingusgan ang kampanya sa federalism.

Subay kini sa resulta sa Social Weather Station (SWS) survey nga 75 porsiyento sa mga Pilipino wala masayud sa kabahin sa Federalismo.

Matud ni Bernos nga kini nagpasabot nga kinahanglan doblehon sa administrasyon ang ilanmg paningkamot.

“While the machinery of the administration is clearly doing its job to push for a federal form of government, there is a need to double our efforts to sway the peoples’ perception of the proposal,” matud ni Bernos.

Matud pa sa kongresista, nga kinahanglan nga patas-an ang pondo sa DILGaron mapalapdan ang gipahigayung mga forum kabahin sa balaodnon nga nagtinguha sa pag-usab sa porma sa kagamhanan.

“Maybe we should look into increasing the budget of the DILG to expand its efforts in conducting discussions for federalism throughout the country,” matud ni Bernos.

Subay niini giawhag sa kongresista ang tanang politiko, mga eksperto, ug civil society organizations nga mosalmot sa information campaigns kabahin sa federalism ug unsay positibong epekto nga mahatag niini sa mga Pilipino.

“There is a need for all sides – administration or opposition – to raise the discourse and create conversations with various sectors,” Bernos said. “Let the people learn how federalism will be beneficial for their own ends,” dugang pamahayag sa kongresista.

Migawas sa SWS survey nga usa lamang sa matag 4 ka Pilipino ang nasayud kabahim sa planong pagbalhin sa sistema sa kagamhanan samtang ang uban nakadungog lang kabahin sa federalism dihang gihimo ang survey.