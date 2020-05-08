Poncio Cayetano nagpabibo sa ABS-CBN

Mistulang naging Poncio Pilato si House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano dahil sa ginawang paghuhugas kamay sa pagsasara ng ABS-CBN.

Ito ang patutsada ni Manuel Luis “Manolo” Quezon III, dating Undersecretary ng binuwag na Presidential Communications Development and Strategic Planning Office.

Tingin ni Quezon sa naging paliwanag ni Cayetano, tila gustong mag-audition ng House Speaker sa papel ni Poncio Pilato.

“Auditioning for the role of Pontius Pilate…”tweet ni Quezon nitong Biyernes, Mayo 8.

Si Pilato ay hango sa Bibliya na naghugas ng kamay sa harap ng madla para ipakita na wala siyang kinalaman sa pagpako kay Hesukristo.

Matapos ang dalawang araw na pananahimik, nag-post sa Facebook si Cayetano nitong Biyernes at binanatan sina Solicitor General Jose Calida at National Telecommunications Commission na pinamumunuan ni Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba.

“Despite their assurance given under oath. Despite the legal opinion of the Department of Justice. Despite a resolution from the Senate, and several verbal and written assurances given to Congress – the NTC appears to have succumbed to pressure from the Solicitor General, and issued a cease and desist order to ABS-CBN,” saad ni Cayetano.

“As for the sudden flip-flopping of the NTC and the unconstitutional meddling by the Solicitor General in the business of Congress, I promise you – there will be a reckoning,” dagdag pa niya.

Nangako umano ang NTC noong Marso na papayagan nilang mag-operate ang ABS-CBN habang hinihintay pa ang pagpapatibay ng franchise application ng network sa Kamara.

Napaso ang prangkisa ng Kapamilya network noong Mayo 4 at kinabukasan ay agad naman naglabas ng cease and desist order ang NTC.

Sinisi na ni Buhay Party-list Rep. Lito Atienza si Cayetano dahil kung hindi inupuan ang prangkisa ng ABS-CBN ay hindi sana hahantong sa shutdown ang operasyon nito.