Politiko publisher bagong press secretary

Tinanggap ni founding publisher ng Politiko online news Atty. Rose Beatrix ‘Trixie’ Cruz-Angeles ang nominasyon na maging press secretary ni President-elect Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Ayon ito kay Atty. Vic Rodriguez, na magiging executive secretary ng papasok na administrasyon.

Pamumunuan ni Cruz-Angeles ang Presidential Communications Operations Office at mangangasiwa sa pagsasagawa ng regular na press briefing sa mga media practitioner na nakatalaga sa Malacañang.

“I am grateful for the opportunity I am given to take part in the administration of President Bongbong Marcos as his press secretary. It is with humility that I accept the nomination and assume the responsibility of running the affairs of the PCOO,” sabi ni Cruz-Angeles.

Radio host rin ng Karambola program sa DWIZ, dati rin itong kolumnista ng Inquirer(dot)net si Angeles.

Bukod sa pagtatanggol sa mga sun¬dalong nakasuhan dahil sa rebelyon at pag-aaklas, si Cruz-Angeles ay dating commissioner ng Cultural Heritage ng National Commission for the Culture and the Arts at dating spokesperson ng Integrated Bar of the Philippines.

Nakapaglathala rin si Atty. Trixie sa iba’t ibang magazine kasama ang Philippines Graphic, lifestyle section ng Manila Bulletin, at Cosmo Magazine Philippines.

Si Cruz-Angeles ay naging social media strategist din ng PCOO mula Hulyo 2017 hanggang 2018.

Nagtapos si Atty. Angeles ng law degree sa University of the Philippines noong 1997 at kumukuha ng International Relations degree sa University of Minnesota sa Estados Unidos at MA sa Archaeology sa UP. Ang kanyang undergraduate degree ay Linguistics sa UP. (Billy Begas/Aileen Taliping)