Nambakal si LeBron James ng 34 points at namigay ng 13 assists sa bago niyang posis­yon bilang point guard ng binalasang Cleveland ­Cavaliers lineup.

Pinasuko ng Cavs ang dumayo sa Cleveland na Chicago Bulls, 119-112.

Nag-shift ang 4-time NBA MVP sa point, nilagay ni Cavs coach Tyronn Lue si guard Dwyane Wade sa reserve role. Bumitaw si James ng 13-of-20 sa field, may apat na 3-pointers.

“When he’s hitting 3s you have to give up something with him,” bulalas ni Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg.

“We did a decent job contesting his shots. A lot of that has to do with you’re playing against the best player on the planet.”

Nakalsuhan ang 5-game losing streak ng Cavs sa Bulls.

Hiniling daw ni Wade na bunutin siya sa bench, at rumesponde ng 11 points.

May 20 points, 12 rebounds si Kevin Love sa Cavs.

Forward ang dating nakalistang posisyon ni James.

“You can put him (LeBron) anywhere on the court and he’s the most dominant player,” dagdag ni Hoiberg.





Napunta si J.R. Smith sa starting backcourt kasama si James, sa frontline si Love na galing cen­ter, at sina Jae Crowder at Tristan Thompson na ang mga mamando sa middle.