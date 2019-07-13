POGO nakaperwesyo sa nasud – Villanueva

Bisan paman sa padayun nga pag-asinso sa offshore gaming operation sa bansa, wala kini makatabang sa domestic economy sa nasud matud ni Senador Joel Villanueva.

Matud sa senador, ang industriya, mas naila sa tawag nga Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO), adunay dakung epekto sa real estate market ilabi na sa mga magnegosyo ug kawani nga nag-abang duol sa ilang gitrabahuan.

“With the way developments in the industry are unfolding, we fear that we are becoming the sin city of China with very little benefit to Filipinos and our economy,” matud ni Villanueva.

Matud niya nga misaka ang abang sa mga buhatan tungod sa taas nga demand gikan sa POGO nga posibleng malabwan ang IT-Business Process Management sa nasud.

Gawas pa niini misaka usab ang abang sa mga condominium busa naglisud ang mga trabahanting Pinoy nga moabang ug kapoy-an duol sa ilang gitrabahuan.

Matud pa ni Villanueva, chairman sa Senate labor committee, nga adunay mga taho nga wala na mag renew ang abang sa mga apartment at condo tungod kay gidoble o gi-triple ang ilang bayad subay sa pagdagsa sa mga foreign worker partikular ang mga Chinese.

“One report we received came from an office worker who paid P25,000 for a condominium unit in Pasay. She did not renew her contract because the unit owner planned to raise rent to P60,000,” matud ni Villanueva.

“The sector also does not create jobs for Filipinos because it hires primarily Chinese workers,” dugang pa niini.