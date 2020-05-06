POEA,OWWA pinuri sa pagbasura ng PhilHealth premium kapalit ng OEC

Nagpasalamat si Bagong Henerasyon Rep. Bernadette Herrera sa Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) at Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) sa ginawang pagbasura sa requirement na bayaran muna ng mga overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) ang PhilHealth premiums bago isyuhan ng overseas employment certificate (OEC).

“With this decision of the POEA and OWWA, our OFWs no longer have to worry about being prevented from leaving the country because of unpaid PhilHealth contributions, which increased to 3 percent of their monthly salary this year,”saad ni Herrera.

Nilabas ng POEA at OWWA ang kanilang pasya matapos madismaya ang maraming OFW sa PhilHealth circular na inisyu noong Abril 2020 hinggil sa mandatory 3 percent contribution ng mga OFW at ang pagkuha ng OEC bago makalipad ng ibang bansa.

Binanggit ni Herrera na hindi na nakapagtataka kung bakit kinukuyog ngayon ang PhilHealth dahil nilabas nila ang circular sa panahon na may COVID-19 crisis.

“The PhilHealth circular is the height of insensitivity to the plight of OFWs, who are struggling to make ends meet as the COVID-19 pandemic crisis swept around the world,” ayon pa sa House Deputy Majority Leader.

Kasabay nito ay isiniwalat ni Herrera na maghahain siya ng panukalang batas upang maamiyendahan ang Universal Health Care Act para matanggal ang boluntaryong pagbabayad ng PhilHealth premium ng mga OFW.

Umaasa rin ang lady solon na magkakaroon ng moratorium sa pagbabayad ng kontribusyon ng PhilHealth sa mga nagtatrabaho sa micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“The President may impose a moratorium on PhilHealth contributions collected from MSMEs and simultaneously create a study group that will look for other financing sources, or identify non-essential PhilHealth overhead that can be cut,” saad ni Herrera.