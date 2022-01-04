POC, Tolentino suportado si EJ

Inaasahan na ni Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino ang napipintong pagpapatalsik sa national pole vaulter na si Ernest John “EJ” Obiena.

“I expected EJ will be dropped from the national team by his NSA as a vengeful act,” sabi ni Tolentino sa reaksiyon nito sa paghahayag ng Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) Martes sa resulta ng isinagawa nitong imbestigasyon at rekomendasyon sa mga naging sangkot sa usapin kay Obiena.

“The ball is now with the PSC, will the PSC allow EJ to be stricken off from the national team (SEA Games and Asian Games year)? Will the government allow a world-class athlete to be out of the national team?,” tanong ni Bambol.

“Being the Asian record holder, No. 6 in the world and the No. 3 best performer in 2021, will the PSC allow one gold medal to be lost in Huangzhou long before the Asian Games?,” ayon pa kay Tolentino. “Will sports stakeholders—the public, especially, allow EJ to be out of the national team?

Nakahanda naman ang POC na tulungan si Obiena sa patuloy na paglala ng usapin na nag-ugat sa liquidation report ng mga ginastos nito at bayad sa Ukrainian coach na si Vitaly Petrov.

“Of course, we in the POC will help EJ in his future campaigns. Of course, the NSA has the right to recommend or not, endorse or not, its athlete/s for international competitions, but there’s a provision in the IOC Charter allowing NOCs to endorse athlete/s,” sabi nito. (Lito Oredo)