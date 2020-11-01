POC may 15 araw bago magkaso

MAY 15 araw ang Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) Executive Board majority group para makakuha ng Secretary’s Certificate bago kasuhan ang mga kasamahang minorya na sangkot sa milyones na sahod mula sa Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc).

Ito ay matapos sulatan ng pitong miyembro ng board si secretary general Edwin Gastanes para patunayan ang pulong na atasan ang Phisgoc sa pag-organisa sa 30th Southeast Asian Games PH 2019 na isumite ang audited financial report at financial statemet sa POC.

“In the Executive Board meeting held 30 October 2020, the Board resolved to compel the Phisgoc to submit the periodic financial reports and audited financial statements to the POC in accordance with the Tripartite Agreement signed by POC, PHISGOC and PSC (Philippine Sports,” ayon saliham.

Una nang hiniling ng mga miyembrong NSAs sa POC General Assembly na makita ang financial reports ng Phisgoc. (Lito Oredo)