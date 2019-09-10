PNP sa Interpol: Joma arestuhin

HIHILINGIN ng Philippine National Police (PNP) sa International Police (Interpol) na magpalabas ng red notice laban kay Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founding chairman Jose Maria Sison.

Ang red notice ay mag-aalerto sa lahat ng police force sa buong mundo na wanted ang isang fugitive sa isang bansa.

“The Philippine National Police, thru the Philippine Center on Transnational Crime (PCTC), is making representations with the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) for the issuance of a Red Notice for the arrest of Jose Maria Sison to face trial in the Philippines for the crime of Murder,” pahayag ni PNP chief Police General Oscar Albayalde sa isinagawang press briefing kahapon nang tanghali sa Camp Crame.

Paliwanag ni Alba­yalde, ang red notice laban kay Sison at 32 iba pa ay batay sa warrant of arrest na inilabas sa kasong 15 counts of murder na inilabas ni Honorable Thelma Bunyi-Medina, presiding judge ng Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 32 at walang kaukulang piyansang nakalaan sa paglaya nito.(Edwin Balasa)