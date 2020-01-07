PNP pumalag sa drug report ni VP Robredo

PUMALAG si Philippine National Police (PNP) officer-in-charge (OIC) Police Lt. General Archie Francisco Gamboa sa paratang ni Vice President Leni Robredo na “massive failure” ang drug war ng pamahalaan.

Ang pahayag ay ginawa ni Gamboa sa isang press conference pagkatapos ng command conference sa Camp Crame kahapon nang tanghali at mali umano ang datos ni Robredo para gawing pamantayan sa kanyang ginawang aksyon.

Ito’y kasunod ng pahayag ni Robredo na 1% lang ang kanyang grado sa tagumpay ng drug war base sa kanyang mga natuklasan sa kanyang panahon bilang co-chair ng Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD).

“Kasi ang ginawa niya qinuote niya iyung PDEG (Philippine Drug Enforcement Group) that there are 3 tons consumption per week for the drug problem in the Philippines and the inequate niya ito doon sa drugs reco­vered. ‘Yung appreciation niya doon sa statistics is wrong. When we said bigyan ko kayo ng computation, ‘yung 3 million users using 0.15 grams of shabu per day at 2 uses per day would correspond to 450 grams per day times 7 days that’s around 3.15 tons per week kaya ‘yun nasabi na ganu’n,” paliwanag ni Gamboa sa isinagawang press briefing sa Camp Crame.

“Remember ‘yun ay estimate, hindi namin sinabi ‘yun na ‘yun ang nasa streets. It’s just an estimate on the kind of confrontation we are going to make and it is only a theori­tical assumption. Now of course dahil ganu’n ‘yung appreciation niya it’s quite risky because if you have little knowledg­e on the statistics that you present it could be very risky and ito nga ‘yung ginawa niya. Kinompare ‘yung consumption na 3 tons per day against doon sa achievement which in the very first place is not even mathe­matically acceptable even sa basic concept you cannot do that,” dagdag ni Gamboa.

Saad pa ng opisyal na ang 18 araw na itinagal ng Bise President sa ICAD ay masyadong maikling panahon para magkaroon ng komprehensibong pagtaya sa sitwasyon ng iligal na droga sa bansa. (Edwin Balasa)