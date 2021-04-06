PNP nilibre 11K commuter

NASA 11,558 na commuter na ang natulungan ng libreng sakay program ng Philippine National Police (PNP) simula nang muling ipatupad ang enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) sa Metro Manila at kalapit na probinsya.

Ayon kay PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas, pinaikot ang dalawang bus, limang utility truck at dalawang coaster para sa mga pasahero.

Bukod pa sa libreng sakay, mayroon ding libreng face mask, bottled water at information material ang pinamimigay ng kapulisan.

May regular na ruta ang libreng sakay ng PNP sa EDSA-Crame patungo sa Meycauayan, San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan; Zapote patungo sa Bacoor, Cavite; Rodriguez, Antipolo City at Taytay, Rizal.

“This is the PNP’s way of reaching out to citizens by providing mobility and other extended services to authorized persons (APOR) so that they could attend to their work with convenience even while the ECQ is in effect,” ani Sinas.