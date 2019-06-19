PNP, NBI ug SEC nag-usa sa pagsikop sa mga investment scam

Mipatuman ug 12 ka search warrants ang awtoridad sa nagkadaiyang grupo nga nalambigit sa investment scams matid sa Philippine National Police (PNP) kagahapon.

Matud ni Brig. Gen. Ferdinand Divina, deputy director sa PNP Directorate for Intelligence (DI), nag-usa ang kusog karon sa National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ug Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) aron mahunong ang mga operasyon sa mga investment companies ug korporasyon nga nalambigit sa mga scam.

Gibutyag ni Divina ang mga ipatuman nga mga search warrants ang mga kompanya sa Organico Agribusiness Ventures Corp. nga nagbase sa Cebu City; Ada Farm Agriventures sa Mandaue City, Cebu; Rigen Marketing ug Ever Arm Any Marketing.

“There were several search warrants, five from the CIDG [Criminal Investigation and Detection Group] and seven from the NBI and these were conducted in a number of regions namely Regions 7, 8, 11, 13 and also one in Region 2. So as you see, this is on a nationwide scale because this is really a concern,” pamahayag ni Divina sa gihimong press briefing kagahapon sa Camp Crame.

Matud usab ni Maj. Gen. Amador Corpus, Director sa PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), kadaghanan sa mga kompanya ug korporasyon nga maoy target sa operasyon adunay mga initial permits gikan sa SEC hinungdan nga maisip silang usa ka korporasyon.

Apan , pagpasabot pa ni Corpuz nga walay secondary permit kini nga nagtugot kanila sa bisan unsamg matang sa ‘sale of securities” o mas naila sa tawag nga investment.

“Most of these companies have permits from the SEC as a corporation. The violation mostly is on the secondary permit, the sale of securities. The first permit is for them to be able to operate as a corporation. They need a secondary permit to engage in the sale of securities or what we call investment,” pagpasabot ni Corpuz.

Adunay nakuhang mga dokumento ang CIDG matud pa ni Corpuz nga nagmatuod nga investment scam ang maong mga korporasyon nga maoy gamiton nila sa pagsang-at ig kaso sa korte tungod sa kalapasan sa SEC regulation code.

“The SEC will file the case and we will be assisting them in the filing of cases for violation of the Securities Regulation Code,” matud pa ni Corpuz. (jess campos)