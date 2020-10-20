Abante Online
PNP general sa Laguna chopper crash, pumanaw

By Abante News Online
Binawian na ng buhay si dating Philippine National Police (PNP) Comptrollership Director Police Major Gen. Jose Maria Ramos matapos ang mahigit pitong buwang pamamalagi sa ospital mula nang maganap ang chopper crash noong Marso.

Kinumpirma ito kahapon ni PNP Spokesperson P/Col. Ysmael Yu, aniya pumanaw si Ramos alas-12:07 Martes ng madaling-araw sa Asian Hospital.

“The PNP is saddened by this news, in behalf of the Chief PNP Pol. Gen Cascolan, the Philippine National Police extends its condolences to the family and to PMA Sinagtala Class of 1986,” pahayag ng PNP.

Matatandaang si Ramos ay malubhang nasugatan matapos ang pagbagsak ng PNP Bell 429 chopper sa San Pedro, Laguna nitong Marso 5.

Lulan din ng nasabing chopper sina dating PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa, dating Director for Intelligence Police Maj. Mariel Magaway, dating PNP Spokeperson Police Brig Gen. Bernard Banac; at aide de camp ni Gamboa na si Police Capt. Kevent Gayramara.

Samantala ang mga piloto ng nasabing chopper na sina Police Lt Col Roel Zalatar at Rico Macawili at crew member na si Police Master Sgt Louie Estona ay nahaharap ngayon sa administratibo at imbestigasyon kaugnay sa nasabing insidente. (Edwin Balasa)

