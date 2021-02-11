PNP bantay-sarado sa iligal na bentahan ng coronavirus bakuna

INATASAN ni Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Debold Sinas ang Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), Intelligence Group (IG) at iba pang national operational support unit na bumuo ng mga team na magbabantay sa posibleng “black market operations” na may kinalaman sa pagbebenta ng coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine.

“I have taken to task the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Intelligence Group, and other National Operational Support Units to organize operating teams that will launch operations to prevent the entry, distribution and sale of COVID-9 vaccines without proper authorization from the concerned government agencies,” nakasaad sa inilabas na statement ni Sinas sa media kahapon.

Ayon kay Sinas, ang mga bubuuing team ay maglulunsad ng mga operasyon para pigilan ang ilegal na pagpasok, distribus­yon at pagbebenta ng COVID-19 vaccines sa merkado.

Sinabi ng PNP Chief na istriktong ipatutupad ng PNP ang mga alituntunin ng National Task Force vs. COVID-19, Department of Health , at Food and Drug Admi­nistration sa nakatakdang ilunsad ng national vaccination program. (Edwin Balasa)