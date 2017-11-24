PNP atat bawiin sa PDEA ang war on drugs

Deretsahang inihayag kahapon ni National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Oscar Albayalde na tatanggapin nila ang hamon sakaling ibalik ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa Phi­lippine National Police (PNP) ang kampanya laban sa iligal na droga.

“Welcome po sa amin, kautusan ‘yan ng ating Pangulo, lalo na ngayon, crimes allegedly perpetrated by people high on drugs have spiked after the campaign’s conduct was transferred from the PNP to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) following allegations of human rights abuses during police operations,” wika ni Albayalde.

Binanggit pa ng opisyal na maaaring kaila­nganin muli ni Pangulong Duterte na patulungin ang PNP sa war on drugs sa gitna na rin ng mga insidente ng homicide at rape na kagagawan ng mga drug addict.

“With the recent incidents of crimes particularly homicide with rape perpetrated by addicts and feedbacks from barangays in the resurgence street pushing, the President probably saw the necessity to again involve the PNP in the campaign against illegal drugs,” dagdag pa ni Albayalde.

Sinabi pa ni Albayalde na hindi madali para sa PDEA ang tumutok sa street pushing dahil kaunti lamang ang puwersa nito na una na ring inamin ng PDEA.