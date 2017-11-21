PLDT-Smart, Globe tapos na ang paghahari

Tapos na ang maliligayang araw ng dalawang dambuhalang telecommunications company na kumokontrol sa mabagal na internet service sa bansa matapos buksan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa China ang pag-operate ng ikatlong telco sa Pilipinas.

Sinabi kahapon ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque na kasunod ito ng nilagdaang proyekto ng Pilipinas at China na “Luzon Bypass” ng Pacific Light Cable Network, isang affiliate ng Facebook, na magbibigay ng bandwidth na two terabits per second.

“President Duterte offered to the People’s Republic of China the privilege to operate the third telecom’s carrier in the country. This comes after the Philippine government signed with an affiliate of Facebook a project entitled the ‘Luzon Bypass’ of the Pacific Light Cable Network which will provide bandwidth of two terabits per second. These two terabits is equivalent to the current capacity of the duopoly operators today,” pahayag ni Roque.

Ang tinutukoy ni Roque na “duopoly” sa internet service ay ang PLDT-Smart at Globe Telecom.

Sinabi pa ng kalihim na noong Disyembre 2016 pa sana nagwakas ang “duopoly” ng nabanggit na mga kompanya kung hindi inupuan ni dating Department of Information and Technology (DICT) Secretary Rodolfo Salalima ang proyekto dahil mas pinaboran nito ang kompanyang kanyang pinaglingkuran.

“I was also tasked to explain that the process of breaking this duopoly should have been sooner. This agreement with the subsidiary of Facebook should have been signed as early as December 2016. It was not signed by the former Secretary of the DICT. And this was one of the areas pinpointed by Cabinet investigators as an area of conflict of interest for the former Secretary of DICT. It was further reported by the special investigating committee that the former DICT Secretary likewise may have prevented the earlier breakup of the duopoly by delaying the use of satellites as viable option,” sabi pa ni Roque.

Matagal nang inire­reklamo ng mga Filipino ang mabagal na internet connection sa bansa at mismong ang Chinese business tycoon na si Jack Ma ang nagsabing makupad ang serbisyo sa internet sa Pilipinas.