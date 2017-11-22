PLDT-Smart, Globe biyakin, rendahan sa internet cartel

Iminungkahi ni ­Bayan Muna Party-list Rep. ­Carlos Isagani Zarate na hindi lang dapat pagsikapan ng gobyerno na biyakin ang kasalukuyang “duopoly” sa telecommunications sector na pinaghaharian ng mga kompanyang PLDT-Smart at Globe Telecom.

“It should also place this very important public utility under its effective control and strict regulations,” pahayag ni Zarate kahapon.

Mas mainam, ayon pa sa kongresista kung ang gobyerno mismo ang magtatayo ng pangatlong telecommunications company at magkakaloob ng mas mahusay, maaasahan at abot-kayang serbisyo.

“Telecom services should be imbued with public service, and go­vernment should take that responsibility. As it is, just opening the telecom sector only to China smacks of favoritism and is even questionable,” ayon pa kay Zarate.

Para naman kay Senate President Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel, napapanahon na aniya ang pagpasok ng panibagong telco sa bansa para matuldukan ang “duopoly” ng mga nabanggit na kompanya.

“A third telecommunications firm is exactly what our country needs to end a telco duopoly mired in mediocrity; a situation that has allowed them to hold the Filipino consumer hostage to poor communications and data services,” ayon kay ­Pimentel. ­