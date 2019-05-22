Plano ni Mar pagkatapos ng eleksyon: I-hug pamilya ko

Binasag ni dating Senador Mar Roxas ang pananahimik matapos ang panibagong pagkatalo sa halalan.

“Sorry for the silence. I felt it best and appropriate given the circums­tances. Well, we didn’t make it. Disappointing and sad but ganyan talaga ang buhay,” ayon sa statement ni Roxas.

Si Roxas ay naka­kuha lamang ng 9.8 milyong boto at pumuwesto lamang bilang ika-16 sa nakaraang halalan sa pagka-senador.

“I want to thank you all, each and every one of you for all your hard work and support. But most of all, I want to thank you for believing — in me, in our values and principles, and in the idea that we as a people, and the Philippines, are and can be better than where we are, that our future is and can be brighter than our today.” ani ni Roxas.

Binanggit ni Roxas na wala pa siyang plano kung ano ang susunod niyang gagawin sa buhay. Pero sa ngayon, u­nang aatupagin niya ang kanyang pamil­ya lalo na ang bagong miyembro ng kanyang pamilya — ang kambal nilang anak ni Korina.

“I don’t know what comes next. For now, I encourage you to do what I’m going to do — hug my family, nurture them, learn some more, work some more, love some more… in short, try to live life to the ful­lest,” saad ni Roxas.

“In this way, we can revive our spirit, and get strong. Our country continues to need us and our best efforts,” dagdag pa niya.