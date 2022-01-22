Piolo Pascual, Ang Probinsyano PL nanguna sa cleanup drive

PINANGUNAHAN ni award winning actor Piolo Pascual at ni Ang Probinsyano Partylist Representative Alfred delos Santos ang pagsasagawa ng coastal at underwater cleanup drive sa Barangay Mainit sa bayan ng Mabini sa Batangas nitong Biyernes.

Kasama nina Pascual at delos Santos ang nasa 50 iba pang volunteers mula sa local tourism ng Mabini at ilang taga-Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) kung saan ang naturang community cleanup activity ay nakapag-ipon ng nasa 135 kilo ng waste materials.

Sa pahayag ni Pascual, ang community cleanup drive ay isa lamang umano sa maraming proyekto ng Ang Probinsyano Partylist na kanyang sinusuportahan.

“I am thankful to have been part of this initiative by Ang Probinsyano Partylist. Environmental issues are close to my heart, and I consider Batangas my home now. I fully support the partylist’s call for everyone to act now and act fast,” pahayag ng aktor.

Dagdag pa ni Pascual na magiging kasama pa siya ng nabanggit na partylist sa pagtulong sa mga joint project sa Maynila at karatig-lalawigan sa parating na mga buwan.

“We welcome the support of Mr. Piolo Pascual in our projects. Rural development is one of our main advocacies. We believe that a clean environment leads to better tourism opportunities for the community, therefore improving the livelihood of our kababayans. We look forward to working closely with him, hoping to inspire our kababayans to also take part in projects such as this cleanup drive,” wika naman ni delos Santos.