Piolo nagpasikat ng ‘Sagip Pelikula’

Sinabi ni ABS-CBN Film Restoration head Leo Katigbak na malaki ang utang na loob niya kay Piolo Pascual para sa naging papel ng aktor sa tagumpay ng proyektong naglalayong maipalabas sa bagong henerasyon ng mga manonood ang sari-saring classic Pinoy films.

“The success of Sagip Pelikula, we also owe a lot of it to Piolo. Even the tagline na ‘We all deserve to see classic films,’ that is from Piolo. Even the whole campaign that we have on restoration,” pahayag ni Leo sa premiere night ng remastered version ng “Paano Kita Iibigin” ni Papa P sa KTX.PH.

Natatandaan ni Leo ang panahong nag-pitch siya tungkol dito kay Papa P at agad-agad um-oo ang aktor.

“I was like two minutes into my pitch and all PJ said was, ‘I believe in what you’re doing. Tell me when and where and I will be there.’ And I think the moment Piolo said yes to restoration, that’s when we started getting a lot of celebrities supporting,” kuwento pa ni Leo.

“Ako, in all of my talks outside, I always say that we owe a lot of what we’ve accomplished to PJ also. His generosity, magnanimity, and ‘yong ganda ng loob niya kaya natutuwa rin ako na ang dami ring films ni PJ na na-restore na namin eh,” dugtong pa ni Leo.

Mapapanood hanggang May 15 ang “Paano Kita Iibigin” at ang ibang restored at remastered box-office hits ng aktor kasama si Judy Ann Santos na “Kahit Isang Saglit,” “Till There Was You,” at “Don’t Give Up on Us” at with Claudine Barretto naman na “Milan” sa Sagip Pelikula Festival sa KTX.PH.

Simula May 7 naman, ipapalabas naman ang restored version ng “Oro Plata Mata,” “Inagaw Mo Ang Lahat sa Akin,” “Radio Romance,” “Labs Kita… Okey Ka Lang?” at “Minsan Lang Kita Iiibigin.”

(Dondon Sermino)