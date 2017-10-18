Pinoy soldiers partehan ng Maute rewards

Nananawagan si Abra Rep. Joseph Bernos sa pamahalaan na ayudahan ang mga miyembro ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) na nagsakripisyo para ma-neutralize ang terrorist leader na sina Isnilon Hapilon at Omar Maute.

Batay sa mga ulat, nag-alok ang gobyerno ng Pilipinas ng P10M bounty para sa ulo ni Hapilon at P5M sa Maute brothers habang US$5M naman ang reward ng Amerika.

“It is only proper that our soldiers also become entitled to the bounties for these terrorists. After all, it was them who put their lives on the line to track and neutralize Hapilon and Maute,” giit ni Bernos.

Malaking bagay ayon sa solon ang pagkakapaslang nina Hapilon at Maute dahil sa perwisyong idinulot ng mga ito sa pagkawasak ng Marawi City.

“The deaths of the two leaders of the terrorist forces usher in a new chapter in the city’s history… that is centered on maintaining peace and stability amidst diversity of beliefs of its people,” dagdag nito.