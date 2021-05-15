Pinoy resto pasiklab sa New York

Nasama si listahan ng 2021 Michelin Bib Gourmands List ang Filipino restaurant `Purple Yam’ na pag-ari ng couple na sina Amy Besa at Romy Dorotan na matatagpuan sa Brooklyn.

Ang `Purple Yam’ na isang Filipino cuisine ay nakasama sa Michelin Bib Gourmands list dahil sa rekomemdasyon ng mga Chefs at mga kostumer nito.

Isa ang Purple Yam sa itinuturing na outstanding “affordable” restaurant sa New York.

Ang listahan ay may 131 dining joints sa New York na tinaguriang “more affordable side of the culinary spectrum.”

“Owners Amy Besa and Romy Dorotan mix and match Filipino dishes in a distinctly successful way at this neighborhood café. Arguably one of the most fast-growing and intriguing cuisines on both coasts, this outpost from the team behind ‘Memories of Philippine Kitchens’ [the Amy and Romy’s award-winning book] flaunts a smart, urbane mix of local families and savvy gourmands,” ayon sa Michelin Guide.

Nabatid rin na ang servings sa Brooklyn restaurant ay sharing-friendly.

“You can sample a bit of everything, including pajeon, a delicious Korean-style scallion-and-shrimp pancake. Then linger over the universally loved pancit luglug or oxtail kare-kare,” nakasaad pa sa write-up. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)