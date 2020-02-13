Pinoy napiling designer ng Adidas

Isang award-winning toy designer ang nabigyan ng tsansa na maging creator ng iconic shoe brand na Adidas.

Si Quiccs Maiquez ang kauna-unahang Filipino creator ng Adidas.

Isa siyang award-winning toy designer na kilala sa mga Japanese robot anime show, graffiti art at hip-hop culture.

Sa kanyang Instagram, inanunsyo ni Quiccs ang pakikipag-partner niya sa Adidas.

“These next few years will be our love letter to those who believed in us! #adidas #partnership #heretocreate #itwasalladream,” caption ni Quiccs sa logo ng Adidas.

Nitong Pebrero 12 binahagi niya ang sample ng sapatos na first collaboration niya sa Adidas.

“My first collaboration with adidas features the NanoTEQ inspired by OG colorways of the iconic adidas Superstar,” description niya sa sapatos na kanyang dinisenyo.

“Limited release and the first of its kind, cele­brating the iconic sneaker’s 50th Anniversary,” dagdag pa niya. (Issa Santiago)