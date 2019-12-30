Pinoy engineer nga nagdala sa internet sa Pilipinas mitaliwan na

Mitaliwan na ang Filipino engineer nga nag-dugtong sa Pilipinas sa internet.

Gipasidunggan sa Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) sa Facebook si Benjamin “Benjie” Tan nga mitaluwan niadtong Disyembre 26.

Matud sa technology news website na Newsbytes.ph, namatay kini tungod sa cancer sa lymph node si Tan.

Nailhan si Tan isip engineer nga nagkabit og router busa adunay access sa internet ang Pilipinas sa labing unang higayun niadtong Marso 29, 1994.

“The Department of ICT mourns with the country in the passing of Engr. Benjie Tan. Benjamin Tan is one of the pioneers in linking up the country’s first connection to the Internet. In honor of his legacy, relive his historic contributions according to his own words during the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of Philippine Internet, last March 2019. Salamat, Benjamin Tan!” matud sa post sa DICT.