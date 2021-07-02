Abante Online
Pinoy doc pasok sa World Marathon Challenge

News
By Abante News Online
Inaprubahan ng House Committee on Youth and Sports ang resolusyon na kumikilala kay Dr. Potenciano ‘Yong’ Larrazabal III, ang kauna-unahang Pilipino na nakatapos sa World Marathon Challenge.

Dahil sa kanyang nagawa, si Larrazabal na isang renowned eye surgeon mula sa Cebu ay nakapasok sa Seven Continents Marathon Club na para lamang sa mga atleta na nakatapos sa pitong marathon sa pitong kontinente sa loob ng pitong araw.

“In the light of this historic moment for the country, it is thus fitting to congratulate and commend the victory of Dr. Larrazabal for his resilience, determination, discipline, courage, and endurance that serves as inspiration not only to young athletes in various fields of sports but to all the Filipino youth,” sabi sa House Resolution 1828.

Tatakbuhin ng kalahok ang standard na 42.2 km distansya sa bawat kontinente – Antarctica, Africa, Australia, Asia, Europe, South America at North America.

Nagsimula ang kompetisyon noong 2015 at may 6 edisyon. Ang nakatapos pa lamang dito ay 152 katao.

Sumali si Larrazabal noong Pebrero 6-12, 2020 at tinapos niya ang bawat marathon sa four-hour range. Siya ay nagtapos sa 12th place. (Billy Begas)

