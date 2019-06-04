Pinoy designer nangopya ng costume?

By Ruel ­Mendoza

Tinalakan ang mga Indonesian fan:

Super explain ang Pinoy designer na si Benj Leguiab IV tungkol sa pag-akusa sa kanya na kinopya niya ang ginawa niyang national costume para sa Binibining Pilipinas 2019 Masbate bet na si Hannah Arnold mula sa costume ni Miss Indonesia 2017 Dea Rizkita.

Ayon sa Indonesian fans, halos pareho ang hitsura ng ginawa ni Leguiab na costume.

Sa kanyang Facebook account ay pinagtanggol ni Leguiab ang kanyang original design:

“First of all, I would like to know everybody that this National Costume was inspired and conceptualized purely from the heritage and rich culture of Cordillera. The banga concept was inspired by the Lady who is selling bangas on their house yard, placing the banga on the banig which is one of their source of income. In 1860, women in Kalinga started to make their own way to help their families even they are at home like selling bangas, abaniko, banig and other tools for daily lives. The highlights of which was the traditional banga­ as a power­ful tool in their daily lives. Banga is used to fetch water and commonly used as water storage in Luzon. It also became a national symbol in the entire archipelago. It is in the highlands of Cordillera that inspired me to inculcate their rich culture by just using weaved fabric — mostly used to cover their bodies. I drew inspiration from Apo Whang Od, the oldest mambabatok of her tribe. She is considered as Cordillera’s and even the country’s pride because of her worth emulating tattoo designs that embody her work of art. Her designs include prayers symbol, skin snake and mountains. Lastly, the chicken feathers as a costume accessory, chicken in the highlands is a symbol for them as a rich delicacy of the Cordilleras. This national costume hopes to inspire everyone to appreciate our heritage.”

Nagsalita naman si Bb. Pilipinas candidate Hannah tungkol sa issue na ito via Instagram:

“All of us candidates were given blocking on stage and all of my movements were intentionally done as cultural dance and to completely show the tattoo designs of Apo Whang-od… I have seen a lot of comments saying we have copied Miss Dea from Indonesia. Honestly speaking I never watched the pageant she was in, so have never seen a costume or performance like this before. I hope that pageant fans from both countries will stop bringing other women down and will be proud of the national stories us candidates are trying to share through our costumes.”