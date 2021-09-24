Pinoy Christian Lagahit bongga ang eksena sa ‘Squid Game’

Trending ngayon sa social media ang bagong Korean series na Squid Game dahil isa sa 456 players ng naturang series ay ang South Korea based Filipino actor na si Christian Lagahit.

Suki na pala si Lagahit sa paglabas sa maraming Korean films tulad ng Space Sweepers at The Negotiation. Sa TV ay nakasama siya sa Korean drama na Miss Lee. Lumabas siya sa Episode 4 bilang Player 276 sa Squid Game.

Sa kanyang Instagram account, pinost ni Lagahit ang ilang photos sa set kunsaan kasama ang ilang co-star ng series.

Sa panayam kay Lagahit ng CNN Philippines, sinabi nito na dumaan siya sa audition para makasama sa Squid Game.

“I actually auditioned for the role of Ali, which was played by my Indian friend (Anupam Tripathi). However, since I didn’t get that role, mid of last year, the production just called me and told me that I’ll be playing a special role for that drama series. To be honest, I did not expect that it would be as big as it is right now, not just in the Philippines but all over the world,” sey niya.

Squid Game topped the Philippines Top 10 Netflix titles noong i-release ito last Sept. 17. (Ruel Mendoza)