Pinoy choir namayagpag sa Italya

Nasungkit ng isang Pinoy church choir ang Grand Prix award sa Queen of the Adriatic Sea International Choral Festival and Competition sa Italya.

Pinabilib ng Kammerchor Manila ang mga hurado sa kanilang bersyon ng ‘Entreat Me Not To Leave You’ ni Dan Forrest.

Bukod pa sa Grand Prix, wagi din ang kanilang miyembro na si Anthony Villanueva bilang Best Conductor.

Nilabanan ng Kammerchor Manila ang ilang bigating choir mula United Kingdom, USA, Russia, Armenia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Italy, Poland, Japan at Croatia.

“It really felt good that even during this pandemic, the hard work our group exerted has paid off. But this time, in the virtual stage,” ayon kay Arvin John Garcia, isa sa miyembro ng choir.

Ginanap ang kompetisyon online, mula June 4 hanggang June 6. (RP)