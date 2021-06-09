Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Pinoy choir namayagpag sa Italya

News
By Abante News Online
0 5

Nasungkit ng isang Pinoy church choir ang Grand Prix award sa Queen of the Adriatic Sea International Choral Festival and Competition sa Italya.

Pinabilib ng Kammerchor Manila ang mga hurado sa kanilang bersyon ng ‘Entreat Me Not To Leave You’ ni Dan Forrest.

Bukod pa sa Grand Prix, wagi din ang kanilang miyembro na si Anthony Villanueva bilang Best Conductor.

Related Posts

MGB, DENR binalaan sa open pit mining

Bayanihan 2 pondo gastusin na – Hontiveros

Usec na nagpakalat ng troll farm hubaran

Nilabanan ng Kammerchor Manila ang ilang bigating choir mula United Kingdom, USA, Russia, Armenia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Italy, Poland, Japan at Croatia.

“It really felt good that even during this pandemic, the hard work our group exerted has paid off. But this time, in the virtual stage,” ayon kay Arvin John Garcia, isa sa miyembro ng choir.

Ginanap ang kompetisyon online, mula June 4 hanggang June 6. (RP)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Keber sa shutdown, lugi! 5 ABS-CBN exec lumobo sahod, bonus

Pacquiao mababaw ka, aral pa – Duterte

OFW bawal muna sa Myanmar

1 of 1,852