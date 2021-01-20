Pinky Webb tinarayan ni Harry Roque

SINUPALPAL ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque ang TV host na si Pinky Webb matapos hindi magustuhan ang tanong nito patungkol sa isyu nang kinanselang kasunduan sa pagitan ng Department of National Defense (DND) at University of the Philippines (UP)

Nag-ugat ang pagpanting ng tenga ni Roque nang banggitin ni Webb ang tweet ni Professor Danny Arao kug saan hinihimok nito ang mga alumni na itakwil ang naging aksiyon ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

Hindi nagustuhan ni Roque ang tanong ni Webb na tila umano inuutusan siya na sundin ang tweet ni Arao.

“I think the question on Arao was unfair. In the first place why am I duty bound to follow anything that professor Arao says. You were wrong.

You were implying as if I had to follow what Danny Arao has said. What is the basis for that? You were going beyond asking for my reaction,” ang galit na pahayag ni Roque.

Kinuwestiyon ni Roque kung ano ba ang personalidad ni Arao para sumunod siya sa hamon nito sa mga alumni gayong mas nauna aniya ito at mas mahaba ang kanyang pananatili noon sa unibersidad.

Ipinaliwanag naman ni Webb na hiningi lamang nito ang reaksiyon ng opisyal mula sa tweet ni Arao.

Pero iginiit ni Roque na ang tono nang pagtatanong ni Webb ay tila dinidiktahan siya na sundin ang tweet ng UP professor.

“It’s implying that I should follow what Danny Arao says and where is the basis? Tell your viewers now. It’s not just you asking for a reaction, you we pursuing, will you denounce, see? So it’s not just a reaction, you wanted me to answer Arao. Why should I? And it’s not fair,” ang gigil na pahayag ni Roque. (Aileen Taliping)