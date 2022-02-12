Ping walang tampo kay Remulla

Buo pa rin ang respeto ni presidential aspirant at Senador Ping Lacson sa kanyang kapwa-Caviteño na si Gov. Jonvic Remulla kahit pa hindi siya ang inendorso nito sa pagkapangulo.

Mas pinili ni Remulla na iendorso sina Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. at Sara Duterte.

Sa kabila nito, walang tampo sa panig ni Lacson.

“While I respect our governor’s decision to openly support another candidate, I will continue to humbly ask for your help to give me the chance to be of service to our country. Wherever this journey brings me, as its loyal son, I will continue to love and serve our beloved Cavite,” wika ni Lacson sa kanyang Twitter post ngayong Sabado.

Matatandaang maging ang ilang senatorial candidate na inendorso ni Lacson ay sumama na rin sa team nina Marcos.

Sa kabila nito, hindi natitinag si Lacson sa kanyang adhikain na magsilbi sa bayan.