Ping sa gobyerno: Bakit kailangang parusahan ang taumbayan sa tax?

Kinuwestiyon ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson ang hakbang ng Duterte administration na magpataw ng karagdagang buwis sa ilalim ng isinusulong na tax reform measure ng pamahalaan.

Ayon kay Lacson, hindi kailangan ng dagdag na singil sa tax kung hindi naman maayos ang paggastos sa pondo ng gobyerno.

“Why should we punish our people with additional taxes when government cannot spend efficiently to spur development anyway?” ani Lacson.

Sundot pa ng senador, bakit pa magpapataw ng karagdagang buwis sa mamamayan gayong umaapaw naman ang pondo ng gobyerno.

“I would like to think that increasing taxes should be tied to expenditure, or the capacity of government to utilize the budget. I said that because government is still underspending under the Duterte administration. For 2016 alone, unused appropriations hit more than half trillion pesos, Php 589,293,569,000 to be exact,”bulalas ng senador.

Reaksyon ito ni Lacson sa tila pagpapamadali ni Pangong Duterte sa Senado na ilusot ang buong bersyon ng tax reform measure na kanyang binanggit sa State of the Nation Address (SONA) nitong Lunes.