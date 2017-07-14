PING NAPAMURA KAY MARCOS!

Inalmahan ng mga senador kung saan napamura pa si Sen. Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson sa reinstatement sa trabaho ni Supt. Marvin Marcos at ng 18 pang pulis na sangkot sa pagpatay kay Albuera, Leyte Mayor Rolando Espinosa noong Nobyembre 2016.

Labis na ikinagalit ni Sen. Lacson, chairman ng Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs, ang pagbabalik-trabaho ni Marcos matapos na pagsilbihan ang apat na buwang suspensyon.

“According to the decision, Marcos was not physically present when the raiding team killed Espinosa and Raul Yap, but outside supervising the operation. The others were given demotions and 6-month suspension. This effectively disregarded the conspiracy angle. In sum, there is a phrase to describe this whole damn thing: Put*ng I*a!” diin ng senador.

Matatandaan na nakulong din si Marcos matapos itong kasuhan ng murder sa pagkamatay ni Espinosa subalit ipina-downgrade ng Department of Justice (DOJ) sa homicide ang kaso kaya nakapagpiyansa ang kontrobersyal na police official.

“It is not even a reinstatement. Rather, it was back-to-duty status after serving his 4-month suspension order incorporated in a “slap-on-the-wrist” administrative penalty imposed on Marcos by the PNP IAS and subsequently approved by CPNP Dela Rosa,” himutok ni Lacson.

Ikinadismaya rin nina Sens. Francis ‘Chiz’ Escudero, Grace Poe, Risa Hontiveros, Francis Pangi­linan at Bam Aquino ang reinstatement ni Marcos.

Garapalan!

“Masyadong garapal naman po na ‘yung isang indicted police officer na sangkot sa isang highly publicized murder ay ma-reinstate,” nakasaad naman sa text message ni Akbayan Rep. Tom Villarin.

Kahapon ay pormal na itinalaga bilang pinuno ng PNP-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) sa Region 8 si Marcos matapos iutos kamakalawa ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang reinstatement nito na kinumpirma ni PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa.

Dito, deretsahang inatasan ni Dela Rosa si Marcos na magtrabaho nang mabuti, maayos at ipakitang siya ay isang matinong pulis. “Sayang din kung walang ginagawa, ‘di ba? Sumusweldo sila, walang ginagawa. E ‘di pagtrabahuhin natin,” pahayag ni Dela Rosa.

“The President respects and abides by the rule of law”

Ito naman ang reaksyon ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.





“Police Supt. Marvin Marcos has served his suspension and is eligible to be back to duty. PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa has confirmed the resolution of an administrative case which favored P/Supt. Marvin Marcos and the 18 other policemen in Leyte linked in the Espinosa killing,” nakasaad sa inilabas na pahayag ni Abella kahapon.

Ipinauubaya na aniya ng Malacañang sa kinauukulang departamento ng PNP ang paghahatag ng paliwanag kaugnay sa na­ging desisyon.