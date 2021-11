Nagpaabot ng pakikiramay si Partido Reporma presidential bet Senador Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson kay dating Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Eliseo Rio Jr., sa pagpanaw ng maybahay nitong si Rosalinda.

“Deepest condolences to former DICT Secretary Eliseo Rio Jr., for the passing of his beloved wife, Rosalinda. I can only offer my prayers during your time of bereavement, sir,” nakasaad sa mensaheng ipinaabot ni Lacson.