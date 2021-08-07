Ping ‘di tatantanan pagwaldas sa NTF-ELCAC fund

Hindi basta-basta na lamang isasantabi ni Senador Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson ang natanggap niyang ulat tungkol sa maling paggamit ng isang police general sa bahagi ng pondo ng National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

Kasunod ito ng pagtanggi ni Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar sa alegasyong isang police general ang nag-utos ng census sa mga barangay gamit ang P800 milyong share ng PNP sa NTF-ELCAC budget.

“The PNP is not conducting nor instructing our chiefs of police to ask 30 percent of barangay residents to give their names, contact numbers and addresses for a census. We have no use for any census,” lahad ni Eleazar kahapon.

Ani Lacson, sa pagtanggi ng PNP, dapat nang mahinto ang iligal na pangongolekta ng mga datos sa 30% populasyon ng barangay.

Dagdag niya, bilang principal sponsor ng NTF-ELCAC budget sa Senado, hindi niya basta babalewalain ang natanggap na mga ulat lalo na’t nagmula ito sa mga field commander.

“The PNP’s denial should put a stop to the illegal data gathering activities on 30% of the country’s local population. As the Senate’s principal sponsor of the NTF-ELCAC budget, I cannot simply disregard a pattern of such reports coming from their own field commanders,” tweet ni Lacson, August 7. (Issa Santiago)