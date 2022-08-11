Pinay na si Lourdes hinangaan sa ‘The Sandman’

Isang Filipino actor ang nakasama sa cast ng live adaptation ng DC Comics series na The Sandman na napapanood na ngayon sa Netflix.

Ang London-based Pinay actress na si Lourdes Faberes ay lumabas na sa 5th episode ng The Sandman na “24/7,” kunsaan ginagampanan niya ang role na Kate Fletcher. Pinagbibidahan ang The Sandman nina Tom Sturridge, Ernest Kingsley Jr., Boyd Holbrook, Vivienne Acheampong and Patton Oswalt.

Maganda ang nakuhang reviews ng The Sandman mula sa mga critics at maraming netizens ang natuwa na may Pinoy sa cast ng naturang series.

Tweet pa ni Faberes: “Salamat po. Sana manood and lahat Ng Pinoy. (Thank you. I hope every Filipino gets to watch it.) I know @neilhimself loves (the Philippines). So proud of our 24/7. #TheSandman.”

Bukod sa The Sandman, lumabas din si Faberes sa Amazon TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens bilang si Pollution, isa sa Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Napapanood din siya sa History channel series na Knightfall, na pinagbibidahan ng Star Wars icon na si Mark Hamill.

Pinanganak sa Manila si Faberes at lumipat siya sa London para mag-aral sa Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, kunsaan naka-graduate siya noong 2000. Naging member din siya ng Repertory Philippines company at lumabas siya sa maraming theater productions tulad ng The King and I.

Proud Pinoy si Faberes sa London dahil bilib daw ang marami roon sa talento ng mga Pinoy dahil sa Miss Saigon. Halos lahat raw ng na-cast ng Pinoy sa naturang musical ay nakasama ni Faberes sa Repertory Philippines.

“There was a chunk of time after leaving Central where, because everyone in Miss Saigon was from the Philippines, all the casting directors just assumed I could sing. I’m the only one that can’t,” pag-amin pa ni Faberes. (Ruel Mendoza)