Pinay na ina bumida sa vlog ni Vanessa Hudgens

Maraming netizens ang natuwa sa Hollywood actress na si Vanessa Hudgens dahil sa isang episode ng kanyang YouTube vlog, naging guest niya ang kanyang Filipino mother na si Gina Guangco.

Magkasama kasi sa iisang bahay ngayon si Vanessa at ang kanyang ina dahil sa mandatory quarantine. Kaya gumawa sila ng isang episode kung mine-makeup-an niya ang kanyang mother na kung tawagin niya ay “sunshine”.

Kinuwento pa ng High School Musical star na ang kanyang mother ang siyang nagturo sa kanya na maglagay ng makeup noong bata siya.

“I hope you guys are staying safe and staying inside during this crazy time. I’m in a lockdown with mama G. And whenever anyone asked me about her or what she’s like, I’m like, ‘She is literally sunshine to me.’ So I think were gonna play with some makeup.

“I got introduce to makeup because of my mom, I used to be sitting in her closet… She had this massive box of makeup and I would just sit there for hours and played with it. Then I did musical theater and I would do my makeup for that and yeah it’s just always been something that I love.”

Laking Maynila ang ina ni Vanessa. Ang American-Irish father naman ni Vanessa na si Gregory Hudgens ay pumanaw noong 2016 dahil sa sakit na cancer. (Ruel Mendoza)