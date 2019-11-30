Pinay CEO napiling Female Leader of the Year sa UAE

NASUNGKIT ng isang Filipina CEO sa Dubai ang ‘Female Leader of the Year Award’ ng isang prestihiyosong award-giving body para sa mga negosyo at business leader sa Gitnang Silangan.

Iginawad kay Dr. Karen Remo ang naturang award sa ginanap na Middle East Economic Digest (MEED) Awards 2019 sa Ritz Carlton-Dubai International Financial Centre sa Dubai, United Arab Emirates noong Nobyembre 27.

Si Dr. Remo ay CEO at Co-Founder ng New Perspective Media (NPM) Group, ang nangu­ngunang 360-degree media, marketing and communications agency at publisher ng The Filipino Times sa UAE.

Ang award ay ibinigay ni Sultan Alshaali, Executive Director ng Go­vernment Accelerators sa tanggapan­ ng Prime Minister ng UAE.

Sa nakuhang award, itinaas ni Dr. Remo ang bandila ng Pilipinas sa larangan ng international business.

“The judges commended her for her innovative methods that ­enabled the growth of her business across geographies and culminated in satisfied customers. Additionally, Dr. Karen’s approaches to align with the sustainable development goals as well as the clearly articulated initiatives that have been taken for the Filipino community make her an inspirational leader indeed,” ayon sa nilalaman ng award.

Nagpasalamat naman si Dr. Remo sa komite at sa mga judge dahil sa binigay na karangalan sa kanya.