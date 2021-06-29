Pinay beauty queen bumida sa New York

Natupad na ang pangarap ni Miss Globe 2019 second runner-up Leren Mae Bautista: ang bumida sa isang digital billboard sa Times Square lang naman ng New York sa Amerika.

“Good morning Pilipinas! We made it to Times Square, NYC!” sey ng beauty queen sa isang Instagram post, Hunyo 26.

Nagpasalamat si Bautista, 28-anyos na mula Laguna, sa Pinay Magazine para sa nasabing pangyayari, gayundin kina fashion designer Renee Salud, Department of Tourism at Tourism Promotional Board.

“I humbly thank everyone behind this milestone. Dati parangap ko lang makapunta ng New York to perform and show my talent and it happened because of Mama @themamarenee18, DOT AND TPB. Now, I have my face up on one of Times Square’s billboards and it is because of @pinaymagazine who believed in me.”

Bukod kay Leren, lumitaw na rin sa New York Times Square billboards sina Heart Evangelista, James Reid at Nadine Lustre. (Riley Cea)